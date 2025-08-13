Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a meeting with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said.

Fidan arrived in Doha for a two-day visit, diplomatic sources said, adding that his meetings are expected to address the countries’ growing strategic partnership in all areas. New avenues for future cooperation are also expected to be discussed.

The meetings, sources said, will also prepare for the countries’ 11th High Strategic Committee meeting, scheduled to be held in Doha this year under co-chairs Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as consultations on regional issues, particularly Gaza and Syria.

NATO member Türkiye, which has said Israel's assault on Gaza amounts to a genocide and halted all trade with it, condemned the plan of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "fundamentalist government," and urged world powers and the United Nations Security Council to act to prevent its implementation.

Ankara has praised Egypt, Qatar and the U.S. for their mediation efforts between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, whose attack in 2023 prompted Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, killing over 60,000 people, mostly women and children. It has rejected any Gaza takeover plans or attempts to displace Palestinians.