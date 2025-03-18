Türkiye on Tuesday condemned Israel’s deadly Gaza strikes as a blatant escalation of its "genocide policy," accusing Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of defying humanity and international law.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan denounced the attack as unacceptable and told the international community that Benjamin Netanyahu's genocidal policy must be stopped

"The massacre of hundreds of Palestinians in Israel's attacks on Gaza ... demonstrates that the Netanyahu government's genocide policy has entered a new phase," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Israel launched its most intense strikes overnight since a cease-fire took effect on Jan. 19, with the Health Ministry in the Palestinian territory, reporting more than 330 people killed.

Hamas has not responded to the strikes so far.

Türkiye, which has often slammed Israel over its Gaza strikes, urged the international community to "take a decisive stance" against Netanyahu's government.

"At a time when efforts to achieve global peace and stability are intensifying, the aggression displayed by the Israeli government threatens the future of the region," the ministry said.

"It is unacceptable that Israel is causing a new spiral of violence," it added, saying Israel "defies humanity ... in the gravest way."