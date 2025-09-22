Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate meetings with Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in New York on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said, as world leaders gather for the 80th U.N. General Assembly.

The meetings took place at the Türkevi Center, or Turkish House, the ministry stated on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

No further details were provided regarding the meeting.

Top Turkish officials, including Fidan and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, are in New York as the world leaders gather for the 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly that will take place from Sept. 23 to 29.