Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels on the sidelines of a NATO meeting, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

According to the sources, Fidan met with Blinken during the second-day sessions of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels.

Fidan also met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and discussed cooperation in counterterrorism and defense.

He also held a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot.

No further information was provided about the closed-door meetings.

On Wednesday, Fidan met with his Finnish, Greek, Bulgarian and British counterparts in Brussels.