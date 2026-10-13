Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday to discuss the latest regional developments and diplomatic efforts to resolve ongoing conflicts, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

The talks come as Ankara continues its diplomatic push to ease tensions in the Middle East, particularly amid efforts to end the prolonged conflict involving Iran and the United States.

Türkiye has been actively engaged in regional mediation efforts, maintaining contacts with Washington and Tehran to prevent further escalation and facilitate negotiations.

Fidan recently said diplomatic efforts were continuing despite the lack of a breakthrough in negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, including discussions over Tehran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran confirmed last week that it had received a U.S. response to its latest proposal to end the conflict, although officials did not disclose its contents. Mediators have continued efforts to bridge differences between the two sides and secure an agreement.