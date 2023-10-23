Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed regional developments with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran Monday, the ministry said.

The foreign minister met the Iranian president on the sidelines of the 3+3 format for the establishment of permanent peace and stability at the South Caucasus summit in Tehran.

No further details were provided about the meeting.

Meanwhile, Fidan also met with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines of the summit.

The meeting in Iran comes in the wake of dramatic developments in the South Caucasus' Karabakh region last month.

After nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation, most of Karabakh was liberated by Azerbaijan during a war in the fall of 2020, which ended with a Russian-brokered peace agreement.

This September, the Azerbaijani army initiated an anti-terrorism operation in Karabakh to establish constitutional order in the region, after which illegal separatist forces in the region surrendered.

Azerbaijan, having now established full sovereignty in the region, has reiterated its call on the ethnic Armenian population in Karabakh to become part of Azerbaijani society.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are both former Soviet republics, and Iran closely borders the region, including the area of a projected corridor to connect Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhchivan, and from there provide access to Türkiye.