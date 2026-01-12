Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday joined a virtual meeting to discuss preparations for the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, diplomatic sources said, as Israel continues to violate the cease-fire.

Fidan joined the virtual meeting as a follow-up to talks held in Miami, Florida, in late December 2025, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The meeting brought together officials from the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar to discuss preparations for the next stage of the Gaza peace plan.

A cease-fire agreement took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10 under U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, halting two years of Israeli attacks that have killed more than 70,000 victims, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 since October 2023.

Türkiye has been a staunch critic of Israel, with which it was about to normalize relations before the new round of Palestine-Israel conflict began in 2023. The country cut off trade with Israel and joined other countries to file a lawsuit against “genocide” in Gaza. It also engaged in a diplomatic blitz to secure a cease-fire, though it adheres to its principle that a lasting solution to the conflict is recognition of a sovereign State of Palestine.