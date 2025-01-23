Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed developments in Syria over the phone, Foreign Ministry sources said Thursday.

Fidan highlighted the importance of clearing terrorist groups from Syria and facilitating stability and security in the country, sources said.

Russian officials previously said they were maintaining a dialogue with Türkiye to discuss Syria’s future after the collapse of Bashar Assad’s regime.

Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, who ruled for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups seized control of Damascus on Dec. 8, bringing an end to the Baath Party's rule since 1963.

Iran and Russia were key allies of the Assad regime.

Türkiye is a northern neighbor of Syria and severed its ties with the Assad regime following the eruption of unrest there more than a decade ago.

Assad's ouster raised the prospect of Türkiye intervening directly in the country against the PKK/YPG, which was behind a string of terror attacks targeting Turkish cities and civilians in recent years.

Turkish military presence in neighboring Syria will continue and may even relocate within that country based on "needs," according to a statement made by the Defense Ministry on Thursday.