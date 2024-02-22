Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed regional and global developments, including the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with his Saudi Arabian and French counterparts on the sidelines of the G-20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Thursday.

Fidan and his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The ministers exchanged views on steps that regional countries could take for an emergency cease-fire in Gaza and a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, according to the sources.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and French counterpart Stephane Sejourne hold talks in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 22, 2024. (AA Photo)

Fidan conveyed that the Gaza panel to be held at the upcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum will constitute an "important opportunity."

Additionally, bilateral and economic relations and cooperation in industrial defense were discussed, the sources added.

Fidan also held a meeting with his French Counterpart Stephane Sejourne.

The meetings came on the sidelines of the G-20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brazil.