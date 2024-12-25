Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a meeting with the president of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Fidan in the capital Abu Dhabi, the ministry said on X.

Fidan also met with Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, secretary-general of the Supreme Council for National Security of the UAE.

The meeting focused on efforts to establish stability in the region, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The shared stance on maintaining Syria's stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity was reaffirmed.

​​​​​​​The meeting also discussed the steps that could be taken to help Syria become a safe, stable, and prosperous country.

Both Türkiye and the UAE vowed to support Syria's transition period following the ouster of Bashar Assad earlier this month.

Opposition forces toppled Assad following a 12-day lightning offensive that marked one of the biggest turning points for the Middle East in generations, ending more than 50 years of brutal rule by the Assad family.