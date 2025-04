Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed ongoing developments in Gaza, Syria and the Russia-Ukraine war with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Foreign Ministry sources said Monday.

“Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call today with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The two discussed bilateral relations, developments in Syria, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and efforts to establish a cease-fire in the Russia–Ukraine war,” the sources said.