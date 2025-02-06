Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke over the phone to discuss ongoing developments in Syria and Ukraine, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

Fidan and Lavrov also discussed bilateral relations during the phone call, the sources added.

The former Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, a key Russian ally in the Middle East, fled to Moscow last year after being ousted in a lightning anti-regime offensive that ended five decades of autocratic rule by the Assad family.

Russia sent its first high-level delegation to the war-torn country in January, with Moscow keen to retain two military bases in Syria.