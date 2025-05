Earlier on Monday, Fidan met with an aide to Putin, Vladimir Medinsky, who led Russia's delegation in the first direct negotiations held between Russia and Ukraine in over three years in Istanbul.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his official visit to Russia.

