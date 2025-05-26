Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the first day of a working visit to Moscow.

A statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on X said that Fidan met with Vladimir Medinsky, who also led Russia's delegation in the first direct negotiations held between Russia and Ukraine in over three years in Istanbul.

The talks on May 16, which were facilitated by Türkiye, concluded with the two sides agreeing to a large-scale exchange of prisoners involving a total of 1,000 people from each side and to continue negotiations for a truce.

No further details were provided by the ministry on the discussion between Fidan and Medinsky.

On Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Fidan's two-day visit starting on Monday, without providing further details.

The Kremlin on Monday announced that Fidan would be received by Putin, as well as his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, during the visit.

Kremlin ‘grateful’ to Ankara

Moscow is “grateful” to Türkiye for its contributions and the “ideal conditions” provided for the Istanbul talks, Kremlin spokesperson Dimitry Peskov said Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow, Peskov confirmed the Ukraine crisis will be discussed in Fidan’s meetings with Putin and Lavrov.

Peskov said it was unclear when and where the new round of negotiations with Ukraine would take place but assured Moscow would continue to implement the agreements reached in Istanbul.

“The work on the memorandum regarding the peace deal is ongoing but the draft has not yet been sent to Ukraine,” he said.