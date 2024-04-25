Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan al Saud discussed the crisis in Gaza over the phone, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

The two ministers also spoke on regional developments, the sources added.

Fidan met with al Saud and discussed regional and global developments, including the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, on the sidelines of the G-20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in February.

Israel has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, which claimed about 1,200 lives.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, and 85% of the enclave’s population has been forced into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of essentials such as food and medicines.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which on Thursday asked Israel to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.