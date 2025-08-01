Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed the situation in Gaza and steps to be taken for the recognition of Palestinian statehood in a phone call on Friday, foreign ministry sources said.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the steps that could be taken toward the recognition of the State of Palestine within the framework of the resolution adopted by the U.N. General Assembly.

On Thursday, Türkiye welcomed recent steps taken to recognize a Palestinian state by France, Britain, Canada and others.

The moves have come as international concern and criticism have grown as starvation and famine are taking place in Gaza and Palestinians are not getting food due to the Israeli blockade.

The leading international authority on hunger crises this week said Israel's military offensive and blockade have led to the "worst-case scenario of famine" in the territory.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced his country, a heavyweight in the EU, would officially recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September, becoming the first major Western power to do so.

About 144 of the 193 member states of the U.N. recognize Palestine as a state, including most of the global south as well as Russia, China and India.

Fidan and his Saudi counterpart also exchanged views on the latest situation in Syria, the sources said.

Türkiye and 10 Arab countries recently reiterated their commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, unity, stability and security, denouncing foreign interference and condemning ongoing Israeli strikes.

Ankara also played a key role in establishing the cease-fire in Syria after Israeli airstrikes targeted the capital, Damascus, as well as Suwayda and Daraa, on the pretext of protecting the Druze community.

Türkliye views Syria as a neighbor it intends to stand by during its reconstruction and reintegration into the international fold.