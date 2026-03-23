Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan intensified diplomatic efforts Monday, holding separate calls with his Egyptian, Norwegian and Pakistani counterparts to coordinate international pressure to halt the war involving Iran, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan’s conversations with Egypt's Badr Abdelatty and Norway's Espen Barth Eide focused on efforts aimed at stopping the Iranian war, the sources said.

In another phone call with Pakistan's Ishaq Dar, the two ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the war, the sources added.

Türkiye, Pakistan and Egypt passed messages between Washington and Tehran over the past two days to mediate talks, U.S.-based Axios reported Monday, citing an American source.

Türkiye’s top diplomat was also engaged in phone diplomacy Sunday with his counterparts across the world, days after he joined a meeting of top diplomats of the Gulf countries on the conflict, which spilled over to the entire region.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing over 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

Türkiye, a neighbor of Iran and a NATO ally of the United States, has been keen on defusing the conflict.