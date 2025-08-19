Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate phone calls Tuesday with his German and British counterparts to discuss efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine and ongoing cease-fire talks in Gaza, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The outcome of the recent meetings held in Alaska and Washington to end Russia's war on Ukraine was discussed in Fidan's calls with U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

The calls also addressed the current situation in Gaza and progress in cease-fire negotiations.

Hamas this week agreed to a 60-day cease-fire proposal with Israel that would include the release of about half of the hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, according to Egyptian officials.

Mediators from Egypt and Qatar, with U.S. backing, have been shuttling between the sides, but Israel has yet to respond formally. The proposal comes as Israeli forces press deeper into Gaza City, prompting tens of thousands of residents to flee.

The talks follow weeks of heavy Israeli bombing in Gaza, where at least 62,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.

The diplomatic push also coincides with efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump pledged this week to provide security guarantees to Kyiv as part of any eventual peace deal, a commitment Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed as a “major step forward.”

Trump has floated the prospect of a trilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy, though European leaders have urged him to secure a cease-fire first. The Kremlin, however, has so far ruled out any NATO role in enforcing an agreement.