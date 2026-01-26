Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will urge closer strategic cooperation with France and highlight Türkiye’s priorities on Gaza, Ukraine, counterterrorism, and EU relations when he meets French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot during Tuesday’s visit, diplomatic sources said.

Fidan and Barrot are expected to underline their satisfaction with the growing dialogue on regional and global issues and reaffirm that both sides have the highest level of political will to expand cooperation across all areas through a strategic lens.

Fidan is also set to express Türkiye’s support for further strengthening economic and trade relations, including through joint projects in third countries, as the two ministers prepare for the Eighth Joint Economic and Trade Commission, or JETCO, meeting in Istanbul on Feb. 17.

He is expected to highlight the well-being of the Turkish community in France as a priority and stress the need for effective counterterrorism cooperation based on shared responsibility and a firm, united stance against terrorist groups.

Talks will also address opportunities to deepen cooperation in the defense industry, while Fidan is expected to emphasize the importance of approaching Türkiye–EU relations through a strategic perspective rather than domestic political debates in some EU member states. He is also likely to reiterate the significance of integrating Türkiye into the EU’s industrial strategy to bolster the bloc’s competitiveness and strategic autonomy.

On international issues, Fidan is expected to stress the need to continue diplomatic efforts to secure a just and lasting peace in the Russia-Ukraine war, reaffirming Türkiye’s readiness to contribute to any viable peace process.

Regarding Gaza, Fidan will note that moving to the second stage of the peace plan and establishing mechanisms that include Türkiye mark an important step forward. He is expected to stress that ensuring security, stability, and the normalization of daily life for Palestinians requires coordinated international support.

He will also underline the continued importance of preventing Israeli cease-fire violations and guaranteeing uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza.

On Syria, Fidan is expected to highlight that recent developments directly affect both Syria’s territorial integrity and Türkiye’s national security. He will reiterate Türkiye’s commitment to closely monitor the full implementation of the Jan. 18 “Cease-fire and Full Integration Agreement.”

Türkiye and France maintain longstanding political ties, strong cultural exchanges, NATO allied cooperation, and robust economic and defense industry links. Fidan last visited France on April 2, 2025, while Barrot most recently visited Türkiye during the informal NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Antalya on May 14-15, 2025.