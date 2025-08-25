Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to visit Ireland on Tuesday to discuss bilateral and regional issues with Irish officials in his first official trip to the country.

The visit underscores Ankara’s intent to deepen political dialogue, trade, and cultural connections with Dublin ahead of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026, diplomatic sources said.

During his stay, Fidan is scheduled to meet with Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defense Simon Harris. The two ministers last held talks on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg in February. Their discussions in Dublin are expected to include bilateral relations, regional issues, and cooperation in international platforms.

According to diplomatic sources, “Fidan will emphasize the importance of strengthening ties between the two nations, situated on opposite ends of Europe, and will highlight the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to organize joint events and high-level visits in the coming period.”

Economic cooperation will feature prominently, with Ankara and Dublin aiming to raise the bilateral trade volume from its current level of around $2 billion to $3 billion. Irish investments in Türkiye reached $1.3 billion as of the end of 2024, while approximately 200,000 Irish tourists visited Türkiye in the same year. The roughly 13,000-strong Turkish community in Ireland also plays a vital role in fostering closer societal ties.

On the political front, Türkiye will reiterate its expectation that Ireland, which assumes the rotating European Union presidency in the second half of 2026, will support efforts to advance Türkiye-EU relations. Defense cooperation will also be on the agenda, with Ankara stressing that Türkiye’s inclusion in the SAFE mechanism is a geostrategic necessity and voicing openness to new partnerships with Ireland in the defense industry.

In May, EU countries adopted a regulation setting up SAFE, a new financial instrument designed to support member states that wish to invest in defense industrial production through common procurement, focusing on priority capabilities.

Under the approved part of the regulation, joint defense procurement of the bloc may include third countries not members of the EU, such as Türkiye.

Europe aims to reinforce its defenses as the U.S. reconsiders its generous support to the continent’s defense since World War II and the perceived threat from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Türkiye is eager to contribute to Europe’s security architecture, although the bloc stalled its accession for years.

Regional and global issues are expected to be discussed extensively during Fidan and Harris’ meeting. Türkiye values Ireland’s principled stance on the Palestinian question. Dublin, long a supporter of the two-state solution, formally recognized Palestine in May last year. Ireland also joined South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) earlier this year and introduced a draft bill banning trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories. Fidan is expected to call for intensified joint efforts to advance a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Talks will additionally cover developments in Ukraine, Syria, Iran and other regional issues.

Relations between Türkiye and Ireland date back to 1951, when diplomatic ties were formally established, with Türkiye opening its embassy in Dublin in 1973. A historic moment in relations remains Sultan Abdülmecid’s humanitarian aid during the Great Famine of 1845-1852, when he sent funds and shiploads of food to Ireland.

Building on this shared history and in light of contemporary challenges, both Ankara and Dublin appear intent on elevating their cooperation to new heights in trade, diplomacy and global affairs.