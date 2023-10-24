Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Qatar on Oct. 24-25 to hold bilateral talks, a statement by the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Fidan will meet with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, the Qatari prime minister and foreign minister, during this visit. Fidan will also be received by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Bilateral relations, as well as preparations for the 9th Meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee, which is planned to be held in Doha in the near future, will be discussed, the ministry said.

"In addition, views will be exchanged on regional and international developments, especially the latest situation in Palestine," It added.

Both countries enjoy favorable relations and support Palestine in the face of Israeli aggression. Türkiye has been trying to facilitate diplomatic channels to push for a cease-fire amid incessant Israeli airstrikes, which killed over 5,700 people and destroyed hospitals, homes, schools, marketplaces, churches, mosques, refugee camps and more.

Qatar has open communication channels with Hamas and has hosted the Palestinian group's political office since 2012 with the blessing of the wealthy emirate's close ally, the United States. The country has been playing a role in releasing Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Hamas' bureau in Doha communicated "effectively" with members in Gaza, and they expressed their willingness to release hostages regardless of their nationalities.

Qatar has provided financial aid to the Gaza Strip for years, which officials in Doha have said is coordinated with Israel, the United Nations and the U.S.

On Tuesday, Qatar's emir criticized Israel's backers, saying they had given it a "free license to kill" in its war with Hamas.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani also questioned what the conflict in the territory would achieve and urged an international stand against escalation in Gaza.