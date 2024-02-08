Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the personal envoy of the secretary-general on Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar held a meeting on Thursday.

No further information was shared about the closed-door meeting held in the capital Ankara.

Last month, Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Holguin as his personal envoy on Cyprus.

Holguin served as foreign minister of Colombia in 2010-2018.

The island of Cyprus has been mired in a decadeslong dispute between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, despite a series of unsuccessful diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Türkiye is a guarantor country for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and fully supports a two-state solution on the island based on sovereign equality and equal international status between its two states.