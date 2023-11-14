Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip with the United Nations's Middle East envoy on Tuesday, as Israel continues to target civilians and civilian infrastructure.

In a phone call with U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland, Fidan stressed it is necessary to implement a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan said a solution to the Palestinian issues is possible within the framework of U.N. resolutions and accepted international parameters.

"A full cease-fire must be achieved immediately. Following this, action must be taken to establish a lasting and just peace," Fidan was quoted as saying by the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Calling the humanitarian tragedy "unacceptable," Fidan told Wennesland that more efforts should be made to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Israel has been carrying out relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip – including on hospitals, residences and houses of worship – since Hamas launched a cross-border attack on Oct. 7.

The number of deaths from Israeli attacks has surpassed 11,240, including nearly 8,000 children and women. Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, churches, mosques and schools, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel's relentless attacks.

The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.

Türkiye supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, including the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.