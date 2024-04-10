Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza due to Israel's attacks and blockade, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

Fidan and Blinken also exchanged views on the regional security issues during a telephone call.

The sources did not disclose additional information about the call.

Fidan and Blinken recently held a closed-door meeting in Brussels on the sidelines of a NATO meeting, where they discussed the upcoming visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the U.S. upon the invitation of his counterpart, Joe Biden.

On Monday, Fidan announced that Türkiye has decided to take a series of measures against Israel until it lets much-needed aid supplies in for Palestinians in Gaza and declares a cease-fire.

Fidan said Israel rejected Türkiye's request to be involved in aid airdrop operations in Gaza, even though Jordan had approved it.

"Türkiye is one of the two countries that send the most aid to Gaza, our ninth ship has sailed now," he said.

The aid Ankara sent to Egypt to be delivered to Gaza by sea and air exceeded 42,000 tons., Fidan added.