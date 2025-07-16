Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday held a phone call with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, to discuss recent developments in the region, in the aftermath of Israeli strikes on Damascus.

According to foreign ministry sources, Fidan expressed concern over Israel’s recent airstrikes targeting southern Syria and Damascus, describing the attacks as alarming.

He stressed that such interventions threaten regional security and efforts to restore stability in Syria, and emphasized the need for all relevant parties to work toward lasting peace in the country.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s call for an end to actions that jeopardize the normalization process and urged cooperation to ensure calm and stability across the region.