Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to Syria's unity, stability and prosperity after a two-day visit to Damascus, where talks also focused on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's planned visit to the Syrian capital.

In a statement on X, Fidan said he traveled to Syria at a critical time for the region and was received by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on the first day of his visit. He also held talks with Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Interior Minister Anas Khattab.

During the meetings, the two sides reaffirmed their shared determination to preserve Syria's unity and territorial integrity and help the Syrian people achieve the peace and prosperity they deserve, Fidan said.

The talks also addressed Erdoğan's planned visit to Damascus, which will be his first since the Assad regime collapsed in 2024.

On the second day, Fidan met with members of Syria's Turkmen community, whom he described as an integral part of the country.

He praised Syrian Turkmens for their role on the front lines of the struggle against the Baath regime and said they were continuing to make significant contributions to building a stable and prosperous Syria.

Fidan also visited several sites reflecting the two countries' shared historical and cultural heritage, including the tombs of Ibn Arabi, Mawlana Khalid al-Baghdadi and Salahuddin Ayyubi, as well as the Turkish Air Martyrs' Cemetery and the Suleymaniye Complex.

Reflecting on the two-day visit, Fidan said he saw the streets of Damascus becoming increasingly peaceful and vibrant.

He welcomed the Syrian people's efforts to build, through their own will, a secure, stable and prosperous country that embraces all segments of society.

"We will continue to stand by Syria throughout this process," Fidan said.