Türkiye does not want chaos in neighboring Iran, the spokesman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) said as he warned that foreign interference, particularly provocations encouraged by Israel, would only trigger deeper instability across the region, as he delivered wide-ranging remarks following a key meeting of the ruling party’s executive board.

Speaking after the Central Executive Board (MYK) of the AK Party convened under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Ömer Çelik said Ankara does not deny that Iran faces social and political challenges but stressed that solutions must emerge through Iran’s own internal dynamics and national will.

“We never want chaos in our neighbor Iran,” Çelik said, referring to ongoing protests in the country. “There are problems in Iranian society and state life, but these must be resolved by the Iranian people themselves, through their own mechanisms, as expressed by Iranian President Pezeşkiyan.”

Çelik cautioned that outside intervention has historically produced destructive outcomes, warning that any attempts to exploit unrest in Iran through external pressure or provocation would lead to far greater crises. He said Israel’s actions in the region demonstrate a pattern of fueling instability beyond its borders.

“Foreign interventions always make things worse,” he said. “We clearly see that attempts, especially those encouraged by Israel, to stir chaos in Iran would have serious and dangerous consequences for the entire region.”

Drawing comparisons, Çelik pointed to the long-lasting impact of foreign intervention in Venezuela, saying the situation surrounding President Nicolas Maduro continues to reflect the damaging effects of external pressure. He reiterated Türkiye’s long-standing support for the Venezuelan people and warned against destabilizing rhetoric targeting Latin America.

Turning to Syria, Çelik said recent developments once again underscored the importance of Türkiye’s goal of a terror-free country and region, stressing that Syria cannot sustain stability while armed groups operate outside state authority. He accused the terrorist PKK/YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces of violating the March 10 agreement by targeting civilian areas and public institutions.

“There cannot be two armed forces in one country,” Çelik said, adding that the Syrian government has clearly stated its position on maintaining a single army and a unified state. “The SDF has not taken a single positive step toward implementing the agreement.”

Çelik said the terrorist group is being emboldened by “genocidal actors” and warned that such encouragement puts civilians at risk, particularly Kurdish communities.

“Our Kurdish brothers and sisters are an inseparable and equal part of Syria,” he said. “There is no Arab-Kurdish conflict. Any attempt to provoke such a divide is clearly being driven by the SDF itself.”

He emphasized that the March 10 agreement was presented as a roadmap to resolve Syria’s problems and reiterated that Türkiye has consistently advocated for Syria’s territorial integrity, political unity and continuation as a single state with one legitimate military force.

Addressing broader regional tensions, Çelik accused Israel of pushing the Middle East toward greater instability, saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting to ignite crises elsewhere to divert attention from Israel’s ongoing genocide.

“Every step Netanyahu takes brings more harm,” Çelik said. “We see clearly that creating chaos in other countries is being used as a way to cover up his own crimes.”