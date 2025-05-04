Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday for talks aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and discussing regional developments, according to sources from Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry.

Fidan is expected to focus on efforts to restore a cease-fire in Gaza and ensure the continuous flow of humanitarian aid.

The discussions will also address the broader humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Fidan is expected to stress the need for increased pressure on Israel to achieve a lasting cease-fire and reaffirm Türkiye's opposition to any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from their homeland.

He will also call on the international community to take deterrent action in response to Israel’s ongoing strikes on Syrian territory.

Fidan will reiterate Türkiye’s support for Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty and emphasize the importance of lifting sanctions that have worsened living conditions and hindered development efforts in the country.

The talks are also expected to include an exchange of views on possible joint steps Türkiye and the UAE could take to support peace and stability in the region.

Fidan last visited the UAE on Dec. 24-25, 2023.