Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to meet Singaporean officials on Tuesday, including Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, as Türkiye seeks to deepen ties with the Southeast Asian nation, diplomatic sources said Monday.

Fidan will hold talks with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan during his visit to Singapore on June 2.

The top Turkish diplomat is also expected to be received by Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and meet Home Affairs Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam.

As part of his visit, Fidan is scheduled to deliver remarks at an event organized by the think tank International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

The meetings are expected to begin at 6 a.m. Türkiye time, and no joint news conference is planned, the sources said.