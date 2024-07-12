The Foreign Ministry condemned a recent statement by the Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, which it said was full of disrespect, lies and slander.

"We will not allow such statements to change the real agenda in our region," the ministry said, adding that the Israeli government has been trying to extend its power by massacring innocent Palestinians and creating unrest in the region.

It continued by calling on the Israeli Government to "immediately stop the massacre in Gaza and agree to a permanent ceasefire."

The ministry also said Türkiye would continue to stand up for the rights of the Palestinian people.

The ministry statement came after Katz, who frequently posts provocative anti-Türkiye messages, posted another disrespectful message, saying that President Erdoğan cannot make decisions on behalf of NATO, in a derogatory manner. He also said Türkiye should not be a member of NATO, in response to Erdoğan's statement that Israel cannot maintain partnership with NATO for its war crimes in Gaza.

"It is not possible for the Israeli administration, which has trampled on the fundamental values ​​of our alliance, to continue its partnership relationship with NATO," Erdoğan told a news conference in Washington after the NATO leaders summit.

The defense alliance has 32 members but also maintains relations with many non-member countries and international organizations, called "NATO partners."

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. Besides killing more than 38,000 Palestinians since then, the Israeli military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

Israel is also accused of committing genocide in the besieged Palestinian enclave, and a case is continuing at the ICJ in The Hague, in which Türkiye is also a party against Israel.

Erdoğan is a staunch advocate of the Palestinian cause that seeks reinstatement of lands occupied by Israel and during the latest round of conflict, he raised the voice of resistance movement Hamas.

His government, which has cut off trade with Israel and urges Western and Muslim nations to pressure Israel, is engaged in global diplomatic efforts to maintain an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and, later, a lasting, two-state solution.