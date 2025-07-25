Foreign diplomatic missions in Türkiye expressed condolences following the tragic deaths of 10 people, five forest workers and five of the Search and Rescue Association (AKUT) team, who lost their lives while battling a devastating wildfire in Eskişehir’s rural Seyitgazi district.

The fire, fueled by record-breaking temperatures, strong winds and critically low humidity, turned deadly when a sudden wind shift engulfed a response team deep within the forest.

In a wave of solidarity shared via their social media accounts, embassies and diplomats across Ankara paid tribute to the victims and conveyed support to Türkiye during this difficult time.

The French Embassy said: “We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives fighting wildfires in the Eskişehir region. In this difficult time marked by numerous fires, France stands with Türkiye.”

Hungarian Ambassador Viktor Matis wrote: “I’m deeply saddened by the loss of heroic individuals who gave their lives to save others and protect forests. Condolences to the bereaved.”

German Ambassador Sibylle Katharina Sorg also expressed sorrow, saying: “We received heartbreaking news from Eskişehir. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the 10 who died while responding to the fires and wish a swift recovery to the 14 injured. Climate change poses an existential threat to us all.”

Pakistan's Embassy emphasized its grief, saying: “We are deeply saddened by the precious lives lost. We offer condolences to grieving families and pray for the full and speedy recovery of the injured.”

The Dutch Embassy stated: “Our hearts go out to the families of the forest and rescue workers and volunteers who lost their lives. We stand with those battling the wildfires and with the people of Türkiye.”

The U.S. Embassy in Ankara and the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul similarly expressed deep sadness at the loss of life and destruction caused by wildfires in Eskişehir and other parts of the country.

“Our thoughts are with the grieving families, those affected, and the courageous first responders. The United States stands with Türkiye in this difficult time,” their statement read.

The EU delegation also issued a statement mourning the losses, praising the dedication and sacrifice of those who died while protecting people and nature.

“Their efforts reflect the highest values of solidarity and selflessness,” the delegation wrote. “As a long-standing partner of both the General Directorate of Forestry and AKUT, we share in the sorrow of this tragic loss and express our full solidarity with the families, colleagues, and loved ones of the victims. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. May the deceased rest in peace.”

The outpouring of condolences underscored the global support for Türkiye’s emergency responders and communities as the country continues to battle the ongoing threat of forest fires.