First lady Emine Erdoğan said she believes the G-20 summit in Brazil will produce solutions-oriented results for a joint future.

In a message she posted on Twitter, the first lady said she hopes the summit leads to positive and permanent impacts with decisions made in terms of sustainable development, global cooperation and peace.

This year's G-20 summit focuses on three issues, including combating hunger and poverty, promoting sustainable development and reforming global governance.

Emine Erdoğan pioneers the Zero Waste Project, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of waste elimination in addressing climate change.