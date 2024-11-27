The "Gaza-Istanbul Declaration," which was jointly issued by the Union of NGOs of the Islamic World (UNIW) and the Foundation for Volunteer Organizations of Türkiye (TGTV) called for global action against Israel's massacres in Gaza.

The declaration condemned the ongoing Israeli onslaught on Gaza and emphasized the need to halt all military trade with Tel Aviv.

The 4th International NGO Fair was held between 21-23 Nov at the Atatürk Airport Terminal C with over 150 NGOs from Türkiye and 26 other countries.

Shortly after the fair, a specific program, held at the Turkish Youth Foundation (TÜGVA) headquarters in Eyüpsultan district, began with an introductory film and was followed by a video message from Hamas' overseas officer, Khaled Meshal.

The event aimed to bring civil society together to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The joint declaration condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza, which began in October 2023, describing it as genocide that violates international law and moral standards.

It urged the global community to immediately open humanitarian aid corridors, remove arbitrary barriers to relief efforts, and work together to create a more just world order.

Signatories urged the U.N. to expel Israel for defying international resolutions and called on countries to sever or downgrade ties with Tel Aviv, emphasizing the need to halt all military trade.

The declaration also advocated for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital and called on Türkiye to lead efforts to create a "regional peace force” under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

"This declaration is a unified call to action," said UNIW Secretary-General Eyüp Akbal, emphasizing the importance of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) as forces for peace and justice.

TGTV Chairman Ismail Tuğrul also added that the current international system requires fundamental reform to prioritize justice over power.

The event concluded with representatives signing the declaration and pledging to continue their support for Gaza and the Palestinian cause.