Israel's warfare practices in Gaza "are consistent with the characteristics of genocide," the U.N. Special Committee to Investigate Israeli practices said in a newly released report, pointing to the "mass civilian casualties and life-threatening conditions intentionally imposed on Palestinians there."

"Since the beginning of the war, Israeli officials have publicly supported policies that strip Palestinians of the very necessities required to sustain life – food, water and fuel," the committee said, adding that Israel has systematically interfered with humanitarian aid to use vital supplies for political and military ends.

Covering the period from October 2023 (when the Gaza offensive began) to July 2024, the report highlighted the devastating impact of Israel’s ongoing siege and bombing campaigns. It underscored how the destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure, including water, sanitation and food systems, has led to a humanitarian disaster.

"By destroying vital water, sanitation, and food systems and contaminating the environment, Israel has created a lethal mix of crises that will inflict severe harm on generations to come," the committee warned.

The report also raised concerns over Israel’s use of artificial intelligence-enhanced targeting systems in military operations, which it claims has led to disproportionate civilian casualties, especially among women and children.

"The Israeli military’s use of AI-assisted targeting, with minimal human oversight, combined with heavy bombs, underscores Israel’s disregard of its obligation to distinguish between civilians and combatants," the committee said.

Further criticism was directed at Israel’s media censorship and suppression of dissent, alongside attacks on U.N. organizations and humanitarian workers.

The committee also called for international accountability, urging U.N. member states to halt support for Israel's actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

"A failure to do so weakens the very core of the international legal system and sets a dangerous precedent, allowing atrocities to go unchecked," it said.

The committee’s findings are due to be presented next Monday to the U.N. General Assembly.

On Thursday, the Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement that at least 43,736 Palestinians have been killed and 103,370 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

Expanding the war

International condemnations and protests have been pouring in since Israel intensified its inhumane actions in the region. Tel Aviv is alleged to be expanding its war across the entire Middle East, with critics arguing that its actions in Lebanon are just part of a broader agenda.

Israel reported the launch of rockets and drones from Lebanon, Iraq and Syria on Thursday as regional tension continues to escalate over its devastating war on the Gaza Strip.

A military statement said 10 rockets were fired from Lebanese territory, causing air-raid sirens to sound in Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

The army said some of the rockets were intercepted, while the remaining hit open areas.

No information was provided about injuries or damage.

The Israeli Navy also intercepted a drone fired from Iraq towards the southern city of Eilat, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

Another drone was shot down in Syrian airspace, the broadcaster said.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq group, a Shiite group backed by Iran, confirmed in a statement that it had fired five drones towards "vital targets" in Israel.

As the conflict spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, over 3,300 people have been killed and more than 14,300 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.