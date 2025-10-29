Germany and Türkiye maintained good relations for decades, with ties strained at times, but Friedrich Merz may turn a new page in his inaugural visit to Türkiye.

The Chancellor will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday, with talks expected to focus on the war in Ukraine and peace efforts in the Middle East, with Türkiye playing a mediating role in both conflicts.

Other key issues on the agenda are likely to include migration and defense cooperation.

In the defense sector, an important signal was sent on Monday with the signing of an agreement to deliver Eurofighter jets to Türkiye.

The jets are assembled in Britain as part of a multinational consortium involving Germany, Italy and Spain, meaning all four countries must approve any export deal.

Germany considers Merz’s visit highly significant, viewing it as an opportunity to strengthen dialogue and cooperation on major international and regional issues, a government spokesperson said Monday. "This visit is indeed very important to us," deputy spokesperson for the government Steffen Meyer told a press conference in Berlin.

"Türkiye plays an important role-not only as a NATO ally but also as a dialogue partner on many international political issues," he stressed. Meyer said this will be Chancellor Merz's first visit to Türkiye since taking office in May. He noted that Merz and Erdoğan have met several times at international gatherings, and Thursday's visit to Ankara will allow the leaders to continue those discussions. "There are several important bilateral issues to discuss, as well as key foreign policy matters. The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine will certainly be one of the main topics, as it has been on all the Chancellor's recent trips," Meyer said, without providing further details.

M. Erkut Ayvaz, Berlin research director of Türkiye’s leading think-tank, the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), said Germany wanted to add new dynamism to its relations with Türkiye.

Ayvaz told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday that Germany appears to prioritize strengthening cooperation with Türkiye.

He emphasized that the trip holds significance as a follow-up to German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul’s visit to Türkiye about two weeks earlier.

“This visit will mark a new beginning for the course of Turkish-German relations in the coming period and determine how cooperation in specific areas – particularly defense, energy, economy and trade – may develop,” Ayvaz said.

Ayvaz added that the coalition government formed about six months ago between the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) has struggled to maintain the harmony expected, prompting Berlin to turn its focus to foreign policy.

He said both Merz and Wadephul have recently taken a more active approach in foreign affairs. However, Ayvaz pointed out that Germany’s attempts to pursue a more assertive foreign policy have not been adequately reciprocated, especially in its relations with the European Union and the United States.

“Therefore, German policymakers seem eager to inject new momentum into relations with Türkiye, which have been gaining strength,” Ayvaz said. “Given Türkiye’s growing role in regional and international diplomacy, particularly its contribution to the Gaza cease-fire, we can see that Germany now wants to prioritize cooperation with Ankara.”

Addressing Germany’s relations with Israel, Ayvaz said, “Germany’s stance toward Israel over the past two years has drawn international criticism, which is pushing Berlin to take different steps moving forward. Within this context, strengthening cooperation and ensuring a sustainable cease-fire could be among Germany’s main goals during this visit.”

Ayvaz also noted that trade volume between Türkiye and Germany has continued to grow over the years and is expected to be a major focus of Merz’s upcoming visit.

He said discussions may include setting a concrete timeline for the sale of Eurofighter jets, as well as enhancing cooperation within NATO and advancing Türkiye’s integration into the European Security Action Plan – an item raised during Wadephul’s recent visit to Ankara.

Recalling that Turkish officials frequently underline the continuation of Türkiye’s EU accession process as a strategic priority, Ayvaz said updating the customs union and advancing visa liberalization are also expected to be on the agenda.

“There are signals that the new German government may adopt a more constructive and results-oriented approach compared to the previous three-party coalition,” Ayvaz said. “Therefore, these three issues are likely to be highlighted in the talks, to establish a concrete framework.”

Ayvaz concluded by saying that the current German government seems inclined toward a more impartial and balanced approach in its relations with Türkiye.

“In foreign policy and bilateral ties, a pragmatic, solution-oriented cooperation free from ideological reflexes – especially in trade, economy, defense and security – could pave the way for mutual gains and joint progress between the two countries,” he said.