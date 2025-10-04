Germany is confronting growing global criticism as its unwavering backing of Israel’s war in Gaza sparks accusations of hypocrisy and undermines its image as a defender of human rights and international law.

Facing an ongoing case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over complicity in genocide, Berlin finds itself increasingly isolated - even among European allies - with experts warning its credibility as a moral power is being systematically undermined by its alignment with Israel.

According to German foreign policy analyst Marcus Schneider, the damage is already profound as Berlin's stance "undermines its own foreign policy principles."

"We have said, as Germans, out of a lesson out of our own history, that wars of aggression should be prohibited, war crimes should be prosecuted, and things like ethnic cleansing should be outlawed," he told Anadolu Agency (AA). "What many people see now is that Germany's stance on Gaza basically contradicts all of these."

Schneider, who heads the Friedrich Ebert Foundation's Beirut office, said Germany's double standards have become glaringly visible, particularly when compared to its posture on the war in Ukraine.

"In Ukraine, Germany frequently evokes international law to justify its backing, saying, 'We do that in order to counter Russian aggression ... (and) occupation of Ukrainian territory.' But it doesn't do anything to an Israeli government accused of war crimes," he said.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a staunch ally of Israel, has repeatedly invoked Germany's "historical responsibility" stemming from the Holocaust, describing Israel's security as a "reason of state."

Yet that moral justification is now colliding with international law. Despite calls from EU partners to impose sanctions on Israeli ministers and suspend trade agreements over alleged war crimes, Berlin has resisted any such steps.

Germany also now stands apart from Western allies such as France, the UK, Portugal, Belgium and Malta, all of which have formally recognized Palestinian statehood, while Berlin continues to oppose recognition.

'Nobody believes us anymore'

Schneider said Germany's near-unconditional support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has eroded its credibility as a champion of the rules-based international order.

"I would say the rules-based order has died in Gaza," he said, stressing that the German concept of "staatsraeson" - unconditional support to Israel - no longer aligns with the country's commitment to international law.

"While German politicians may still claim they go together, I think most of the outside world sees that they don't."

Based in Beirut, Schneider said Germany's diminished reputation is palpable in his daily work with Middle Eastern leaders, academics, and civil society groups who once viewed Berlin as a model of moral diplomacy.

"Germany, as one of the central countries of the West, is basically losing the pro-West people in the Arab world and in the Muslim world," he warned.

"That's a major problem in the long run ... Nobody believes us anymore when we talk about the rules-based international order. Nobody believes us anymore when we talk about human rights."

Widening gulf with Global South

Germany's crisis of credibility, Schneider argued, extends well beyond the Middle East to the entire Global South, including nations in Latin America, Africa and Asia.

"For many people, the war in Gaza reminds them of their own colonial wars, where colonial masters were killing people with complete impunity," he said.

Over the past two years, Israel has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, and wounded nearly 170,000, according to figures from Palestinian authorities confirmed by the U.N. and other international organizations.

A U.N. independent international commission of inquiry concluded last month that Israel is committing genocide in the enclave, where its siege and blockade on aid has also triggered a famine that has killed more than 450 Palestinians, including over 150 children.

"People look at the conflict in Gaza and see that this is a pro-Western country committing these crimes, while the West remains silent. So, I think it's a reputational loss that goes beyond the Muslim world," Schneider said.

Berlin's heavy-handed response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations, coupled with broad accusations of antisemitism against critics, has further deepened perceptions of hypocrisy, he added.

Merz's cautious policy shift

Under mounting domestic and international pressure, Chancellor Merz announced in September that Germany would no longer approve new weapons exports that could be used in Gaza. But the move stopped short of halting previously approved shipments, prompting criticism.

Andreas Reinicke, a former German ambassador, believes the Merz government's position has begun to shift, but said it remains a gradual process that would bring more concrete changes in the coming weeks.

"I do understand the disappointment and frustration of countries concerning the German position. However, we must understand that Germany as a country is a consensus society," Reinicke told Anadolu. "We don't have one leader who decides one morning to go in one particular direction."

"At the moment, we observe a real change of position of the German government. This is a process, and given the long tradition of support to Israel, it is a very delicate and also very painful process within Germany," he said.

Reinicke, who now heads the Berlin-based German Orient-Institute, pointed out that both Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul have notably changed their rhetoric in recent weeks.

"For example, the chancellor had declared before his election that he would invite Netanyahu to come to Germany. I'm not sure whether he would repeat this at this very moment," he said. "As you see, things are moving, and given the discussion in Germany, we need to give it a little time."

He noted that while policy changes would not happen overnight, "the partial restriction on weapons exports to Israel is a first significant step," adding that the Christian Democrats' foreign policy spokesman has also hinted at possible sanctions against radical Israeli ministers.

Germany's legal, moral obligations

Reinicke emphasized that Germany's commitment to Israel's security must remain tied to international law and the principle of a two-state solution.

"I think the responsibility of Germany towards Israel exists, but this is for Israel in the internationally recognized borders, without the occupied Palestinian territories and occupied East Jerusalem," he said.

"On the other hand, we have a strong responsibility to respect international law. This is the very essence of Germany, given our experience and our heritage from history," he said.

Public opinion appears to be turning sharply against Merz's Gaza stance. An ARD poll found that 66% of Germans believe Berlin should pressure Israel more forcefully to stop its offensive, while 62% of respondents in a YouGov survey described Israel's actions in Gaza as "genocide."

According to Reinicke, who previously served as the EU's special representative for the Middle East peace process, the government may soon align more closely with its European partners.

"I think there are two ways in which the German government can act," he said. "One is a much more active involvement in the Saudi-French initiative for the two-state solution. And the second is discussion within the EU about possible sanctions against Israel."

"Germany will not be in the forefront, but my guess is that it will move to make clearer signals towards Israel than it has before."