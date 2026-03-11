Türkiye and Germany are expected to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, expanding trade and addressing regional crises during talks between Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his German counterpart Johann David Wadephul, who will visit Ankara this week, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Wadephul will hold talks in Ankara on March 12 with Foreign Minister Fidan as the two NATO allies seek to deepen cooperation in political, economic and security fields.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the discussions are expected to highlight the momentum gained through recent high-level visits between the two countries and the importance of maintaining close dialogue.

Fidan is also expected to underline the significance of the third meeting of the Türkiye-Germany Strategic Dialogue Mechanism, scheduled to take place in Berlin on May 18, which aims to further strengthen the multidimensional relationship between the two countries.

Economic cooperation will also feature prominently in the talks, with Türkiye seeking to expand trade with Germany toward a $60 billion bilateral trade target. Officials are expected to discuss continued collaboration through mechanisms such as the Joint Economic and Trade Committee and the Energy and Mining Forum.

Defense industry cooperation and broader security issues are also set to be addressed during the meeting.

Fidan is expected to stress the importance of the European Union adopting a strategic approach toward relations with Türkiye and voice Ankara’s expectation that Germany support the revival of Türkiye’s EU accession process.

Türkiye will also convey its expectations regarding key issues in relations with the EU, including the modernization of the Customs Union and progress in the Visa Liberalization Dialogue.

On European security initiatives launched by the EU, Fidan is expected to emphasize that such efforts should be coordinated under NATO and include the participation of allied countries that are not EU members.

The Turkish minister is also expected to underline the importance Ankara attaches to the welfare and security of the approximately 3.5 million people of Turkish origin living in Germany, whom Türkiye views as a bridge between the two countries.

Regional developments are also expected to be high on the agenda, including the situation in Gaza and the broader Palestinian issue, the Russia-Ukraine war and the latest developments in Syria.

According to the sources, Fidan is expected to stress that attacks in the region are endangering energy supply security while also creating risks in areas such as migration and counterterrorism.

Türkiye is also expected to reiterate that diplomacy remains the only viable path to reducing tensions and resolving conflicts in the region.

Türkiye and Germany maintain a multifaceted relationship covering political, economic, military and parliamentary cooperation. Germany remains one of Türkiye’s largest trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching $52.2 billion in 2025.

Around 6.7 million German tourists visited Türkiye in 2025, while the large Turkish community in Germany continues to serve as a key link between the two nations.