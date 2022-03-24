Turkey and Germany have deep-rooted, intense, unique and versatile historical relations, German Ambassador Jurgen Schulz said, expressing Berlin's desire to have a positive agenda with Ankara.

Speaking to the Anadolu Agency (AA) in an interview published Thursday, the ambassador evaluated German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's recent visit to Ankara, bilateral ties and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Scholz's visit to Turkey on March 14 took place within the first 100 days of the new government in Germany, Schulz said adding: "This reveals the importance of relations between our countries, especially in these difficult times. Our relations have very deep roots and a long history. We want to have a positive agenda with Turkey."

Noting that Turkey and Germany are facing common challenges in many issues, such as the Ukraine-Russia war and the emerging sustainable energy supply, he said: "I am sure that Chancellor Scholz's visit is only the first of many meetings he will have with President (Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan, and that this visit will soon be followed by the visits of the new government members of Germany."

Asked whether he expects momentum in bilateral relations with the impact of the regional and global developments, Schulz said: "The relations between Germany and Turkey are intense, unique and multifaceted." He emphasized that these relations cover many areas such as politics, economy, culture, special relations between family and friends.

"We are grateful that the Turkish government, like us, supported the basic principles of the United Nations Treaty and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and stood up to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's Ukrainian offensive. Turkey played a key role in the U.N. and actively supported the preparation of a resolution condemning Russian violence against Ukraine."

On the importance of Turkey's NATO membership, the envoy said: "Turkey's contribution, with its geographical location, protector of the Montreux Convention and diplomatic initiatives, has an important determining effect. By recognizing Ukraine's territorial integrity and the lawlessness of Russia's aggression, Turkey has made clear where it stands in this crisis."

Stating that this attack on Ukraine shows how necessary and how important NATO and each member country are, Schulz said: "Turkey has been a reliable partner of NATO for over 70 years and its contribution to the defense alliance is of great importance as always."

Regarding the restrictions imposed by Germany on the sale of some military materials to its NATO ally Turkey, Schulz said: "Turkish-German projects in the field of defense cooperation are already spread over a wide area. The fact that Turkey is our NATO ally has a special meaning. The Federal Government essentially pursues a restrictive and responsible arms export policy. For this reason, all applications are carefully examined in terms of all important aspects of foreign and security policy before an export permit is granted. We are having an intensive exchange of ideas with the Turkish government about future cooperation in this field."

Turkey and Germany recently pledged to continue diplomatic efforts and jointly called for a cease-fire as soon as possible in Russia's aggression on Ukraine while emphasizing the importance of their bilateral ties and their NATO partnership. The call came during Scholz’s visit to Turkey for talks with Erdoğan. It marked his first official trip to the country since taking office in December.

“We will steadfastly continue the efforts for a permanent cease-fire. Turkey will do its best to bring together both parties,” Erdoğan told a joint press conference following the talks in the capital Ankara. He said they agreed that diplomatic efforts must continue.

“As NATO allies, we have confirmed our common opinions and worries,” he said. “We have agreed that diplomatic efforts for a resolution should be sped up while taking necessary measures for the security of Europe.”

Erdoğan said they attach importance to working in close cooperation with Germany on regional matters. “The recent developments in our region have proven that Turkey has a key role in many areas, security and energy in particular,” he added.

For his part, Scholz said, “we are in complete agreement that the violent military conflict in Ukraine must be condemned and that there must be a cease-fire as soon as possible.”

Scholz also praised Turkey for closing the Bosporus Strait, which acts as a passage between the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea, to warships.

“Turkey closing the Bosporus Strait to warships was an important step,” he said. The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine is beyond question, he added.

For Scholz, this marked his fifth trip outside the European Union since he succeeded Angela Merkel in December. Previously, he had conducted visits to the United States, Ukraine, Russia and Israel.

The two countries share deep cultural ties due to Germany’s nearly 5 million-strong Turkish diaspora. Turkey also hosts thousands of German expatriates. Germany considers Turkey an important partner in managing the ongoing refugee and migrant crisis with people trying to reach Europe from Turkey. The German government is also aware that Turkey has an important geostrategic position as a NATO member. In her 16 years in office, former German Chancellor Merkel struck a delicate balance in the country's ties with Turkey and her last visit was in October before she left office.