Germany’s parliamentary group leader of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU) in Bavaria, Jens Spahn, has proposed cooperation with Türkiye and Lebanon to encourage larger numbers of Syrian refugees to voluntarily return to their home country.

Following his trip to the Middle East, Jens Spahn, chairperson of the parliamentary group of the CDU/CSU, put forward a new approach to the return of Syrian refugees to their country of origin. He also stressed that Syrians should not remain in Germany solely because of the country’s higher living standards.

Speaking to the daily Bild, Spahn said: “Türkiye, Lebanon and Germany are by far the three countries that have taken in the largest number of refugees from Syria. We share a common interest in enabling as many people as possible to return to their homeland.”

The CDU politician added: “We should cooperate on Syria’s reconstruction and on creating stronger incentives for return. Türkiye and Lebanon, as direct neighbors, may have better knowledge of the situation on the ground, while we have financial capabilities. These strengths can be combined.”

Spahn returned on Friday from a three-day visit to the region, during which he traveled to Israel, the island of Cyprus and Lebanon. Migration policy was among the issues discussed during his meetings with officials in Lebanon.

The CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader stated that Syrian refugees should begin returning to their homeland during the reconstruction phase. According to him, it would not be feasible to wait until Syria reaches living standards comparable to those in Germany.

Spahn underlined that differences in living conditions alone do not constitute grounds for remaining in Germany. “If there is a prospect of stability and peace in the country of origin, one must leave Germany. Differences in living conditions alone are not a reason to stay,” he said. “There must be a credible perspective, through reconstruction, of being able to lead a dignified life for oneself and one’s family.”

He reiterated: “Anyone who does not have a permanent residence permit will have to leave Germany in the foreseeable future.” Of the roughly 1 million Syrians currently in the country, several hundred thousand do not have a permanent right to stay, including around 300,000 people holding subsidiary protection status, according to Bild.