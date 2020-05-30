Germany’s foreign ministry on Saturday thanked Turkey for helping the country evacuate its citizens from Colombia and Peru amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Foreign Office of Germany tweeted a thank you note to the Turkish embassies in the Peruvian capital Lima and the Colombian capital Bogota “for the great cooperation and willingness to help.”

The tweet said more than 100 German citizens were evacuated from the South American countries on a Turkish Airlines flight on Monday.

It is not the first time Turkey helped other countries repatriate its citizens during the pandemic. In February, a Turkish military cargo plane traveled to China's coronavirus-hit city Wuhan to evacuate nationals of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Albania, along with its own citizens.