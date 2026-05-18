Germany will deploy a Patriot air defense unit and around 150 soldiers to Türkiye in the coming weeks under a NATO mission aimed at strengthening the alliance’s southeastern flank, officials said Monday.

Germany’s Defense Ministry said the Bundeswehr would establish a Patriot "Air and Missile Defense Task Force" that will operate in close coordination with the Turkish Armed Forces under NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense framework.

The deployment, expected to begin at the end of next month and continue through September 2026, will replace a U.S. unit currently stationed in Türkiye.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the mission reflects Berlin’s growing role within NATO and highlights the close cooperation between Germany, Türkiye and the United States.

"Our air force is doing great, internationally respected work," Pistorius said, adding that German forces would make an important contribution to protecting NATO airspace.

The Patriot deployment comes as NATO continues efforts to reinforce regional air and missile defense capabilities amid growing security concerns along Europe’s southeastern flank.