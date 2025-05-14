Germany on Wednesday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the Istanbul peace talks to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

Addressing the German parliament, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said European allies are backing Ukraine's diplomatic efforts to achieve a cease-fire that could open the way for a peaceful settlement.

"Ukraine has demonstrated its full commitment to unconditional ceasefire and peace negotiations, for which it has our complete support,” the minister said.

"We now expect Mr. Putin to come to the negotiating table and demonstrate his readiness for a cease-fire. Anyone who wants peace in Europe must negotiate now-the ball is in Mr. Putin's court,” he added.

Wadephul said he would travel to Antalya, Türkiye, this evening to attend the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

He said he would meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and other European counterparts on Thursday on the sidelines of the meeting to discuss the latest developments.