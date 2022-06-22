The heavy migration burden on certain countries must be alleviated, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop underlined on Tuesday.

"We can only achieve solidarity by accepting refugees to our countries duly and fairly in line with the rules of international law," Şentop said during his closing speech at the Global Parliamentary Conference on Migration.

Şentop underlined that burden-sharing should not be limited to just providing financial aid to host countries.

He said the Global Compact for Migration that was adopted in 2018 by the United Nations constitutes an important road map for countries and it is significant to expand the application area of the agreement.

U.N. member states adopted the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration during an Intergovernmental Conference in Marrakech in December 2018.

Şentop said another important element in the fight against irregular migration is ensuring border security.

"In this sense, our country, which is under serious migration pressure, has made and continues to make huge investments on the eastern border in recent years," he said.

Faced with a new potential migrant wave due to the instability in Afghanistan, Turkey has maximized measures on its eastern border with Iran.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum-seekers attempting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Violations against the rights of migrants must also be prevented while taking measures for border security, he noted.

"Turkey, which has hosted the largest number of refugees in the world for the last eight years and gained serious experience in the fight against irregular migration, has shown once again, through this conference, that it is always open to sharing experience in this field," added Şentop.

The two-day conference co-hosted by Parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union ended Tuesday.