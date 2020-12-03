Global solidarity and cooperation were key as the international community faces its greatest challenge of the 21st century, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday.

Addressing the U.N. General Assembly's special session on COVID-19 response, Erdoğan also said vulnerable groups are more affected by the pandemic than others.

"It is essential that the measures are inclusive and the needs of vulnerable and disadvantaged groups are taken care of," he added.

Erdoğan noted that Turkey has acted in close coordination with the international community since the beginning of the pandemic. It has provided medical aid to 156 countries and nine international organizations so far.

The president highlighted that the pandemic has once again reminded us that the U.N. system needs reform, in line with current threats and needs. He said the General Assembly must be further empowered for a more effective, democratic, fair and transparent U.N. system.