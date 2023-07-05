The notorious Lavrion camp near Athens, often described as a hotbed of terrorism by Türkiye, has been cleared, the Greek Police Organization said.

Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted the Greek police on Wednesday saying that the 53 people staying at the camp were relocated to other facilities of the Migration Ministry.

It elaborated that the camp was emptied because of being in bad condition as it dates back to 1947 and that no problems arose during relocation.

The Lavrion camp has been a point of dispute in relations between Türkiye and Greece for a long time.

Footage from the camp shows that it has become a base for PKK terrorists.

The camp scene resembles a terrorist base, with terrorist symbols and pictures of its imprisoned ringleader Abdullah Öcalan adorning its walls.

Turkish officials frequently said the camp harbors “everything ranging from the DHKP-C (Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party/Front), the PKK and FETÖ (Gülenist Terror Group).”

Greece has long been accused of being a favorite hideout for terrorists from the DHKP-C and PKK. Those fleeing Türkiye have taken shelter in refugee camps in Lavrion near Athens under the guise of being asylum-seekers, especially in the 1980s. Despite the closure of Lavrion in 2013 amid pressure from Türkiye, Greece continues to be the primary destination for DHKP-C terrorists.