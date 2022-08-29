Defense Minister Hulusi Akar evaluated the fact that the radar lock of Turkish jets flying missions in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean by the Greek S-300 air defense system is "reckless and pertness" and emphasized that this was unacceptable.

The insignia of the personnel who were promoted to a higher rank in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) were given in a ceremony held at the Defense Ministry on Monday. At the ceremony, 29 promoted generals and admirals, 31 officers and 12 sergeants received their new insignia.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Chief of General Staff General Yaşar Güler, Land Forces Commander Gen. Musa Avsever, Naval Forces Commander Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu and Air Force Commander Gen. Atilla Gülan as well as deputy ministers attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Akar stated that appointments and promotions are important for military personnel and congratulated the personnel who were promoted to a higher rank.

Stating that August is the "month of victories," Akar said that the great wars that determined the future of Turkish history took place in this month.

Reiterating that Türkiye was subjected to an "attempted invasion" 100 years ago, Minister Akar said, "Everyone should know that there is no subjugation in the soul of our nation. We have successfully survived this disaster, as always, by saying 'either freedom or death.'"

Noting that as ranks increase, so do duties and responsibilities, Akar stated that personnel should work harder than the previous day while performing their duties.

Underlining that there have been serious developments in the world recently, Akar said, "The economic crisis has spread all over the world, everyone is struggling with this crisis. On the one hand, there is a grain crisis, on the other hand, there is a security crisis as a result. If we had not solved this grain crisis, the security problems in Africa would reach much larger dimensions and cause serious problems."

Akar stated that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye has become a "subject" with its personality and identity policy in the international arena, and its sphere of influence has expanded.

Stating that the TSK carried out the most intense and most comprehensive operations and exercises in the history of the Republic, Akar said that Turkish soldiers are on duty in Libya, Azerbaijan, Somalia, Kosovo, Bosnia- Herzegovina, and both inside and outside the country's borders. Minister Akar emphasized that counterterrorism operations will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.

Referring to the recent air violations and harassment by Greece, Akar said, "Greece is harassing us in different ways in the Aegean. Let us make it clear once again, our navy, land and air forces do not and will never compromise when there is any harassment."

In addition to this, Akar emphasized that Greece armed the Aegean islands in violation of the Lausanne and Paris Agreements.

"There was an incident on Aug. 23. In the past, we talked to the United States for long-range regional air defense systems to defend our airspace, but they did not provide the Patriot air defense system. We talked to France, they did not give the SAMP-T. So we went and bought the S-400. Now "On Aug. 23, a sub-model of this, the S-300s, took the Turkish F-16s under radar lock. Greece's action must be seen. Such reckless and pertness are unacceptable."

Reiterating that Greece stated that "we do not know the plans," Akar said, "We have published the plans everywhere. On Aug. 22, Turkish Air Force elements will escort U.S. planes, a few days later the Greeks will escort them, they lie by saying that they did not know about this."

Neighbors and NATO allies Türkiye and Greece are at odds over a number of issues, including competing claims over jurisdiction in the Eastern Mediterranean, overlapping claims over their continental shelves, maritime boundaries, air space, energy, the ethnically split island of Cyprus, the status of the islands in the Aegean Sea and migrants.

In recent months Türkiye has stepped up criticism of Greece stationing troops on islands in the Eastern Aegean, near the Turkish coast and, in many cases, visible from the shore. These islands were required to be demilitarized under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Treaty of Paris, so any troops or weapons on the islands are strictly forbidden. Also, Türkiye and Greece have traded accusations of air space violations in recent months.

Despite saying that it has no intention of entering into an arms race with its neighbor and NATO ally Türkiye, Greece also continues to carry out an ambitious rearmament program for its armed forces. Greece's burgeoning arms program is designed to counter the protection of Turkish interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Türkiye has often warned Greece against indulging in an arms race, offering to resolve all outstanding issues, including in the Aegean, the Eastern Mediterranean and the island of Cyprus, through dialogue.