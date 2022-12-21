Greece trails behind Türkiye in terms of strategic communications, a report by a major daily said on Tuesday.

Greece deals handles synthesis, formulation, and promotion of main national positions in am amateur way at international levels, said Kathimerini Daily.

Greece follows the "We don't answer everyone" tactic almost as a rule and everyone is happy assuming they did the right thing. However, Türkiye's Communications Directorate successfully conveys Ankara's perspectives as well as official stances at the international level, it added.

The daily claimed that Greece, on the other hand, has neither succeeded in establishing an information dissemination mechanism nor, in organizing effective public diplomacy.

The management of information by the Greek state to counter Ankara is often done in a transactional manner with zero understanding of current reality, it said.

Moreover, Greece is unable to undermine Türkiye's historical footprint in the region, which is deep-rooted and allows it to exert influence, the source concluded,

Türkiye and Greece have long-standing sea and air boundary disputes that intensified with moves to explore potential undersea natural gas reserves.

The disagreement has resulted in near-daily air force patrols and interception missions, mostly in disputed airspace around Greek islands that are near Türkiye’s coastline.

Türkiye, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected the maritime boundary claims byGreece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that these exaggerated claims violate the sovereign rights of both Türkiye and Turkish Cypriots.

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving all outstanding problems in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue and negotiation. Türkiye has also criticized the European Union’s stance on the Eastern Mediterranean conflict, calling on the bloc to adopt a fair attitude in relation to the dispute and abandon its preferential treatment of Greece under the pretext of EU solidarity.