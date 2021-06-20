Greece must halt its provocations for relations to grow and to avoid further escalation, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated on Sunday, speaking on the bilateral ties between the two neighbors that have become tense due to drilling rights and maritime borders in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greece did not join the forum because of the participation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Çavuşoğlu noted during the last day of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Former European commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos and Theodora Bakoyannis – both former Greek foreign ministers – were originally scheduled to attend but neither participated in the forum.

Çavuşoğlu also said that ahead of the forum, the Greek Cypriot administration called countries, telling them not to participate.