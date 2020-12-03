Greece is hindering a NATO-led mechanism to resolve tensions and conflict in the Eastern Mediterranean, refusing to attend talks, security sources stated on Thursday.

The technical talks on determining the details of the deconfliction mechanism between Turkey and Greece that were to take place on Nov. 30 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, could not be held due to the absence of the Greek delegation.

“The Turkish side has always attended the meetings on determining the military measures on the deconfliction mechanism in the Eastern Mediterranean which were launched with the initiatives of the NATO Secretary-General, and will continue to do so,” sources pointed out.

Sources stated that the discussions of the Oct. 9 meeting could not be made given the Greek side's stance. According to the statement, follow-up meetings planned after the meeting on Oct. 16 for the dates of Oct. 23 and 30 could not take place since Greece responded negatively.

NATO announced in September that following a series of technical meetings between the military delegations of Greece and Turkey at NATO headquarters in Brussels, a bilateral military de-confliction mechanism was established.

The mechanism is designed to reduce the risk of incidents and accidents in the Eastern Mediterranean and includes the creation of a hotline between Athens and Ankara to facilitate resolving conflict at sea or in the air.

NATO members Turkey and Greece are at odds over conflicting claims to hydrocarbon resources in the Eastern Mediterranean and overlapping views on the extent of their continental shelves.

Ankara accuses Athens of pursuing maximalist policies in the region and underlines that its maritime claims constitute a violation of Turkey's sovereign rights.