The Greek Foreign Ministry thanked Türkiye for the country's support in helping battle ongoing wildfires.

''Thank you our Turkish neighbors for your assistance in tackling severe wildfires in Greece and for the heartfelt condolences expressed to Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan,'' the Foreign Ministry wrote on social media.

Fidan sent a message Wednesday to Gerapetritis to convey get-well wishes and support for the wildfires, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The Greek Foreign Ministry also wished the best of luck in extinguishing wildfires in Türkiye.

Greece's Ministry of Civil Protection wished a warm farewell to the Turkish crew that is returning home.

''Heartfelt thanks for providing firefighting support to Greece in battling severe wildfires,'' it said.

Persistent blazes continue to ravage Greek islands, according to media reports.

The Kathimerini newspaper said thousands of tourists were evacuated from some of the most popular destination islands.

The wildfires spread throughout the island of Rhodes as Greek and foreign firefighters battled the flames for nine days.

Two pilots died Tuesday when a plane crashed in the coastal town of Karystos on the Greek island of Evia. The aircraft had been deployed to help put out wildfires in the region.

Several countries, including Türkiye, have reached out to help Greece extinguish the blazes, which have burned houses and forests.